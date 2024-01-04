Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
Microsoft Edge browser renamed for iOS and Android devices | All you need to know

 Microsoft has recently rebranded its Edge browser for iOS and Android. Now the browser will be titled ‘"Microsoft Edge: AI Browser’. The updated version further highlights the AI-powered capabilities, including the DALL-E 3 image generator, Copilot for article summarization, image recognition, and more. Users can now experience a smarter and more feature-rich browsing experience empowered by GPT-4. The change, however, has sparked mixed reactions among customers.

Customer Feedback and Reactions

The new naming scheme has prompted varied responses from users. While some question Microsoft's right to label Edge as an ‘AI browser’, others appreciate the additional features accessible through the Copilot button on the toolbar.

The company's decision-making regarding Edge has garnered criticism, with users expressing disappointment in certain choices made by Microsoft leadership.

App Installer URI Scheme Disabled

In a recent move, Microsoft has disabled its ms-appinstaller URI scheme, which is commonly known as App Installer, due to observed misuse by threat actors for distributing malware. Microsoft Threat Intelligence has been monitoring such activities since mid-November 2023. The decision aims to enhance security measures and protect users from potential security threats associated with the App Installer feature.

Inputs from IANS

 

