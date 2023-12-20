Microsoft Copilot partners with Suno to create personalised songs | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT COPILOT Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft has recently partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)- based music creation. The association has been made to bring the capabilities of Suno to its AI-powered Copilot chatbot, which enables the user to create personalised songs with simple prompts.

In an official blog post, Microsoft said, "Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalised songs with a simple prompt.”

The blog further states, "Suno has been a leader in AI music technology, pioneering the ability to generate complete songs -- lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices -- from a single sentence.”

To create your music:

Open Microsoft Edge Visit copilot.microsoft.com Make sure that you are signed in with your Microsoft Account Now enable the Suno plugin or simply click on the Suno logo that states, "Make music with Suno". Once this is done, ask Copilot to create a song for you like, "Create a pop song about adventures with your family".

Microsoft said that they do believe that this partnership will open new horizons for fun and creativity, making music creation accessible to everyone.

This experience has started rolling out, and the company has said that it will ramp up in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Microsoft has also announced many features which will be added to its Copilot service very soon, including OpenAI’s latest models. The tech giant said that Copilot will soon get support for GPT-4 Turbo, along with an updated DALL-E 3 model.

ALSO READ: Blue Origin returns to skies, takes first flight after temporary grounding

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News