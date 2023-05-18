Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Instagram Reels get new editing features called Gifts: Know how it works

With the newly introduced Instagram Gifts feature, creators will now have the ability to receive gifts from their fans. These gifts can be purchased directly within the Instagram app using Stars, providing a convenient way for fans to show their support and appreciation to their favourite creators.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023 19:27 IST
Instagram
Image Source : FREEPIK Instagram Reels get new editing features

Instagram has recently rolled out a range of new features in India, aimed at empowering creators to unlock their creativity and enhance their earning potential through Reels content. These updates include Instagram Gifts and fresh editing options for Reels. The company presented these exciting additions during a product education workshop held at its Mumbai office, demonstrating its commitment to supporting and engaging with the creator community.

In an official statement Paras Sharma, Director of Content and Community Partnerships at Facebook India (Meta), said, "Every day, teens and creators are using Instagram to tell their story in exciting ways. This is happening on Reels, as well as other surfaces like Feed, Stories and DMs. We wanted to highlight these diverse use cases to inspire creativity, as well as highlight some new features that will help them build an engaged community,".

With the newly introduced Instagram Gifts feature, creators will now have the ability to receive gifts from their fans. These gifts can be purchased directly within the Instagram app using Stars, providing a convenient way for fans to show their support and appreciation to their favourite creators. This new feature enables creators to further connect with their audience and monetize their content on the platform.

"Viewers can purchase stars and use them to send you gifts on Instagram. Instagram will then provide you with a revenue share from your Reels that received gifts on a monthly basis equal to $.01 for every star received from fans," said Instagram.

In the coming weeks, Instagram will be introducing the Gifts feature in India, allowing users to send gifts to their favourite creators directly within the app. Additionally, the company is globally rolling out new updates to its Reels editor, scheduled to be released in the next few weeks. These updates will include exciting features such as Split, Speed, and Replace, enhancing the editing capabilities and creative options available to users worldwide.

Instagram has introduced new features to its Reels editor, providing users with enhanced creative options. These features include 'Split', which allows users to effortlessly divide a single clip into two separate clips. Additionally, users can now adjust the speed of their clips using the 'Speed' feature, enabling them to speed up or slow down their content. Furthermore, the 'Replace' feature allows users to swap one clip with another while maintaining the timing, order, and other elements of their reels intact. These updates offer users greater flexibility and control over their editing process, fostering even more engaging and dynamic Reels content.

Instagram has implemented GIF comments on both posts and Reels, making them accessible worldwide. Users can now add animated GIFs to their comments, allowing for more expressive and engaging interactions. This update enhances the creative and interactive nature of comments, enabling users to add a touch of fun and personality to their interactions on the platform.

