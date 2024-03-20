Instagram, Facebook return after brief outage: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta

On Wednesday, Meta's widely-used platforms, Instagram and Facebook, experienced a sudden service disruption affecting users worldwide. Many found themselves unable to log in or refresh their Instagram feeds, with some even prompted to reset their passwords. This incident occurred soon after a significant outage that affected these and other social media applications.

Frustrated users from India and beyond voiced their concerns on the micro-blogging platform X, reporting crashes and login issues with Meta's services, including Facebook and Instagram. Challenges were also noted with the Messenger app, prompting a user to post on X, "Is it just me, or is everyone else having trouble with Facebook and Instagram? #facebookdown #instagramdown."

According to the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com, the service interruption reached its peak around 8:00 PM IST, with over a thousand reports of difficulties with Facebook Messenger and approximately 800 complaints regarding Instagram.

The Downdetector analysis indicated that 59 percent of the reports were related to accessing Facebook Messenger, and 26 percent pertained to website access issues. Similarly, about 66 percent of Instagram reports were from users unable to use the app, and 26 percent had problems loading their feeds.

Meta has not issued a statement regarding the service outage yet.

There have been multiple outages experienced by Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp this month. The last outage lasted for over two hours and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally. As per Downdetector.com, there were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the outage and stated that the issue has been resolved for all affected users. However, no details about the technical problem were provided. The outage for WhatsApp and Threads was comparatively smaller.

According to a Reuters report, some Meta employees expressed concerns on the anonymous messaging app Blind, stating that they were unable to access internal work systems, leading to speculation about potential layoffs.

