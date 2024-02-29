HP introduces new range of printers for small medium businesses: Details here

HP, a PC and printer major has introduced a new range of 'OfficeJet Pro' printers, which has been designed for meeting the printing needs of SMBs across the country. The new range of printers is available at a starting price of Rs 21,562.
Pricing and Availability:
- HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 is priced at Rs 25,385
- HP OfficeJet Pro 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series is priced at Rs 38,125
- HP OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series is priced at Rs 45,906
- HP OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series is priced at Rs 21,562
As per HP, the OfficeJet Pro series includes an innovative range of industry-first wide-format business Inkjet printers with P3 colour support, which ensures vibrant and precise colour reproduction across various media sizes, up to A3 for both printing and scanning.
The series further prioritises the users to have an experience with larger touch screens and a modern interface, helping businesses navigate easily. The series also incorporates around 45 per cent recycled plastic, which has been aligned with the company's commitment to eco-friendly practices.
HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series
- The printer has been designed for architects, engineers, planners and designers to cater to impactful projects with precision and efficiency
- True-to-screen printing featuring P3 Color, which delivers a 25% wider colour range than sRGB
- Prints and scans up to A3 further ensure compatible project requirements
- It will enhance the user experience with large touchscreens
- Comes with a low-on-paper sensor for uninterrupted workflow
- Achieve a print speed of up to 22 ppm and up to a 500-page input tray
- Equipped with self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi, HP Wolf Pro Security is important for seamless collaboration and securing sensitive project data
- Incorporates time-saving features like HP Smart Click for printing multi-size files and an automatic document feeder for A4-A3 printing and scanning compatibility
- Designed with 30% recycled plastic, supporting environmental sustainability
HP OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series
- Empowers teams with a robust productivity solution for corporate businesses, hybrid workforces and branch offices
- The printer is equipped with an automatic document feeder, double-sided printing and scanning capabilities
- Faster printing speeds of up to 25ppm, accompanied by a 500-page input tray for high-volume demands
- Connectivity and security are ensured with self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Wolf Pro Security
- Promotes sustainability with 40% recycled plastic construction, contributing to eco-friendly practice
HP OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series
- Print faster at speeds up to 20ppm with added features like a 225-page input tray, automatic document feeder, and double-sided printing.
- Comes with a quiet mode feature
- Uninterrupted connectivity with self-healing, dual-band Wi-Fi.
- Includes full-color screens and a dynamic 2.7-inch CGD
- Embrace eco-conscious choices with the OfficeJet Pro 8120 series, constructed with 45% recycled plastic
