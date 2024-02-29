HP introduces new range of printers for small medium businesses: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HP introduces a new range of printers

HP, a PC and printer major has introduced a new range of 'OfficeJet Pro' printers, which has been designed for meeting the printing needs of SMBs across the country. The new range of printers is available at a starting price of Rs 21,562.

Pricing and Availability:

HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 is priced at Rs 25,385 HP OfficeJet Pro 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series is priced at Rs 38,125 HP OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series is priced at Rs 45,906 HP OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series is priced at Rs 21,562

As per HP, the OfficeJet Pro series includes an innovative range of industry-first wide-format business Inkjet printers with P3 colour support, which ensures vibrant and precise colour reproduction across various media sizes, up to A3 for both printing and scanning.

The series further prioritises the users to have an experience with larger touch screens and a modern interface, helping businesses navigate easily. The series also incorporates around 45 per cent recycled plastic, which has been aligned with the company's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series

The printer has been designed for architects, engineers, planners and designers to cater to impactful projects with precision and efficiency

True-to-screen printing featuring P3 Color, which delivers a 25% wider colour range than sRGB

Prints and scans up to A3 further ensure compatible project requirements

It will enhance the user experience with large touchscreens

Comes with a low-on-paper sensor for uninterrupted workflow

Achieve a print speed of up to 22 ppm and up to a 500-page input tray

Equipped with self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi, HP Wolf Pro Security is important for seamless collaboration and securing sensitive project data

Incorporates time-saving features like HP Smart Click for printing multi-size files and an automatic document feeder for A4-A3 printing and scanning compatibility

Designed with 30% recycled plastic, supporting environmental sustainability

HP OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series

Empowers teams with a robust productivity solution for corporate businesses, hybrid workforces and branch offices

The printer is equipped with an automatic document feeder, double-sided printing and scanning capabilities

Faster printing speeds of up to 25ppm, accompanied by a 500-page input tray for high-volume demands

Connectivity and security are ensured with self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Wolf Pro Security

Promotes sustainability with 40% recycled plastic construction, contributing to eco-friendly practice

HP OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series

Print faster at speeds up to 20ppm with added features like a 225-page input tray, automatic document feeder, and double-sided printing.

Comes with a quiet mode feature

Uninterrupted connectivity with self-healing, dual-band Wi-Fi.

Includes full-color screens and a dynamic 2.7-inch CGD

Embrace eco-conscious choices with the OfficeJet Pro 8120 series, constructed with 45% recycled plastic

