How to get an Instagram blue tick? Here are the steps to follow

Instagram, a Meta-owned photo-sharing platform enables millions of users to get the platform to portray their talent which could be used to promote the platform. Recently we have seen a number of bloggers and influencers, who got the blue tick on their profile. But at times when we wish to get the blue tick, there comes confusion.

it has been reported that Instagram is giving out the opportunity to the users to enable their profiles with the verified blue tick.

This is a must-know that the profile gets verified only when it is phoney and if it is a real account of brands, celebrities, and other users on the platform. Also, it is a must to mention that we must not consider or interpreted the verified profile as "a symbol to show importance, authority, or subject area competence." stated Instagram.

Here are a few steps to make you verify your profile accordingly. These steps will enable you to verify your Instagram account at an instance. Also, if the platform finds out that the user is breaking any rule and standard of the platform, then Instagram has all the rights to remove the badge whenever they see fit.

Here is the step-by-step guide to making your Instagram account verified:

Open Instagram

Log in with your credentials

Click on the horizontal lines on the right corner of your Instagram profile page

Now click on 'Settings'

In Settings, click on the 'Account' option

In the Account feature, click on the 'Request Verification' option

You will get a page where you will have to update your profile accordingly- upload your required documents like id card, driving license, aadhar card or more

Once uploaded the required documents, click on the Submit option

Now wait for Instagram to do the needful background check accordingly

How long will it take to find out if my profile is verified or not?

Post submitting the request for profile verification, the Meta-owned platform will take around 30 days of time to check your profile. And in that period only, you will get to know if you will get the blue tick or not.

What will happen if my profile verification application gets rejected?

If in case your verification request is turned down, then you may apply it again, but after 30 days only.

Instagram has said: “Applying for a verified badge multiple times before receiving a decision will cancel your application.”

