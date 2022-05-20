Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to download Facebook and Twitter videos on your device?

Short format videos have been in the trend for more than two years now. People are looking forward to watching short format videos to get entertained or gain information. Hence there are times when you want to download some of the content to store it either in your band or if you would like to share the same with your acquaintances.

But downloading the Facebook video is not that simple now. If you want to share any video from Facebook (now known as Meta) then you can copy the link and send it to your friend, or send a DM through the app.

So, here are some steps to download some content which you would want to save or share offline with people who are either not on Facebook, or if you want to send it easily on WhatsApp:

Pick a video which you would like to download and save. Copy the link to the Facebook video which you would like to download. Click on the three dots which are placed at the top right corner of the video. Now copy the link. Paste the link in the new tab for navigating to that site. In the URL, delete "www" and change it to "mbasic." This will redirect your Facebook account to a very old-school version. Now open the video in a new tab. This will look like a single video on a screen with a black background. Now right click on the video and click on ‘save the video’

And you are done and you can find the video either on your laptop, desktop or even on your smartphone. Also, the same process could be followed if you would like to download a video from Twitter as well.

Again you will have to copy the share link and paste the same into a third-party website which has been designed to do the rest of the work for the users. Once the user selects the tweet and copies the link, the user would be willing to visit a website like FB Down.

There, the user can paste the copied link and click on the download option.

Moreover, users can further download the Friendly for Facebook app, which is a third-party app. This app gives Facebook extra features including a downloading option.

And lastly, if you still find these options technical and tough to perform, you may always choose to screen record. Though the screen recording feature is there in every smartphone which is being launched in today’s time, and one can certainly save the video, but this is a must to mention that the quality might not remain the same as compared to the independent download which we might get through the above steps to download Facebook videos.

(This is a must to mention that we do not encourage any copyright or patent content to be downloaded for any personal and professional use without seeking any permission from the original source. Using the patented content is a legal offence and you could be punished if someone reports the same.)