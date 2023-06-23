How is Toyota using artificial intelligence to design future vehicles?

Follow us on Image Source : TOYOTA Toyota to use artificial intelligence to design vehicles in the future

Toyota is venturing into AI-based car design with the help of generative artificial intelligence techniques developed by the Toyota Research Institute (TRI). The company aims to assist designers by utilizing publicly available text-to-image generative AI tools in the early stages of the creative process.

By leveraging TRI's new technique, designers can input initial design sketches and engineering constraints, which helps streamline the process of reconciling design and engineering considerations. While generative AI tools are often used to inspire designers, they generally cannot handle the intricate engineering and safety aspects involved in actual car design.

Avinash Balachandran, the director of TRI's Human Interactive Driving (HID) Division, emphasized that the technique combines Toyota's traditional engineering strengths with the advanced capabilities of modern generative AI. The aim is to enable designers to request a range of designs based on an initial prototype sketch with specific stylistic properties, such as "sleek," "SUV-like," and "modern," while optimizing quantitative performance metrics.

In their research paper, the TRI team focused on reducing aerodynamic drag. The method they developed can also be applied to optimize other performance metrics or constraints derived from a design image.

ALSO READ: Vivo Y36 launched with Stylish Glass Design and 50MP Camera: Know more

Furthermore, Toyota is planning to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) powered by a solid-state battery. This EV is projected to have an impressive range of nearly 1,200 km (750 miles) and a remarkably quick charge time of only 10 minutes. For comparison, Tesla's Superchargers, overseen by Elon Musk's Tesla, provide approximately 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

ALSO READ: HP launches two new gaming laptops - OMEN and Victus: Price, features and more

Toyota's foray into AI-based car design and the development of a high-range EV with rapid charging capabilities demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of automotive technology. By combining engineering expertise with state-of-the-art AI techniques, Toyota aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the design process while also addressing the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance electric vehicles.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News