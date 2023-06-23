HP launches two new gaming laptops - OMEN and Victus: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP launches two gaming laptops named OMEN and Victus

HP has recently launched its latest series of gaming laptops, OMEN and Victus, in India. The new line-up aims to offer an exceptional gaming experience for gamers of all types. The range includes three models: the OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16, priced at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 59,999, respectively.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems) at HP India, stated that the company is expanding its world-class ecosystem of hardware and software to empower gamers and provide them with the best possible experiences in gaming, creation, and connectivity.

The new laptops are equipped with the OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, which ensures efficient cooling even during intense gaming sessions and demanding multitasking scenarios. The OMEN Transcend 16, weighing approximately 2.1 kg, is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor and offers up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs for high-performance gaming.

The OMEN 16, on the other hand, is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and offers up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs with up to 32 GB of RAM. The Victus 16 laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and offers up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 11 5G is now available at a heavily discounted price

In addition to the gaming laptops, HP also introduced the HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor, designed to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The monitor starts at a price of Rs 30,990.

HP's new gaming laptop line-up and the HyperX gaming monitor aim to cater to the growing demand for high-performance gaming devices in India. With their powerful processors, advanced graphics capabilities, and efficient cooling systems, these laptops are expected to appeal to gamers looking for top-tier gaming experiences.

ALSO READ: Vivo X90s to enter the Indian market soon: Features, price and availability

The gaming industry in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and HP's latest offerings indicate the company's commitment to capturing a share of this expanding market. By providing gamers with cutting-edge hardware and software, HP aims to establish itself as a leading player in the gaming laptop segment in India.

Latest Technology News