Google urges Android users to update phones urgently before August 2023: Ending support for decade-old Android

Google has issued an important advisory to Android users, urging them to promptly update their smartphones before August 2023. The tech giant announced its decision to discontinue support and updates for the ageing Android KitKat operating system, which was released a decade ago in 2013. The move comes as part of Google's commitment to enhancing user experience and bolstering security on newer versions of the Android OS.

In an official statement posted on the Android Developers Blog, Google disclosed that it will cease providing support for KitKat in future releases of Google Play services. The primary reason cited for this decision is the dwindling number of active devices running the KitKat OS, which has fallen below 1%. As a result, Google Play services will no longer receive updates for KitKat (API levels 19 & 20) starting from August 2023.

Google emphasized the need for users to upgrade their Android devices to newer versions, particularly Android 10 or the latest Android 11, in order to ensure optimal performance and security. By doing so, users can avail themselves of the latest features, bug fixes, and continued access to Android services. The rapid technological advancements in recent years have rendered the KitKat OS outdated and unable to support the security and improvements associated with newer technologies, leaving it vulnerable to potential security risks.

Furthermore, the decision aligns with Google's commitment to providing a safer and more reliable experience for its users. By ending support for older versions like KitKat, Google can focus its resources on improving the security and functionality of its newer Android OS offerings.

For those still using Android KitKat, Google strongly advises considering an upgrade to a device compatible with the latest Android versions or acquiring a new smartphone that supports modern OS updates. This is particularly crucial from a security standpoint, as older Android versions become more susceptible to cyber-attacks and other threats posed by malicious entities online.

In 2021, Google had previously ceased support for the Jelly Bean OS at API levels 16 and 18. Now, with the impending discontinuation of KitKat support, Google reiterates its commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure user experience on its ever-evolving Android platform

