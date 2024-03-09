Google Phone app tests WhatsApp call history, video calling shortcut: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Phone app

Google is further improving its Phone app with new features. The tech giant is testing a new feature, which will show WhatsApp call history with normal calls. Along with this, the company is also testing a new video shortcut, which will redirect calls to Google Meet. These features are currently available to some users who have enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

These features were first reported by 9to5Google via the screenshot posted by some users on X (formerly Twitter). As per the report, the WhatsApp call history feature was first spotted by an X user who goes by the name Kishore Krishna. He also shared a screenshot of his call history.

In the screenshot, call logs can be seen where one particular call was labeled as ‘WhatsApp’. It also has other usual options including calling, video calling, messaging, and history. The screenshot suggests that the tech giant might be working on an integrated call log. However, whether this feature is also available for other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal is yet to be known.

Kishore also revealed that he is a beta tester and running Google Phone v124.0.608164421-publicbeta and Whatsapp 2.24.6.6. The integrated call log feature has already been available on iOS for quite some time.

The other feature of the video call chip was shared by X user Mishaal Rehman. “The Phone by Google app is starting to show a new "video call" chip during phone calls for some users. Tapping this chip opens a page that lets you quickly invite the person you're calling to a Google Meet call,” Mishaal wrote in an X post. He also revealed that the screenshot was captured from a Google Pixel 5a, which is running the beta version of the Google Phone app.

While the Phone app allows users to make Google Meet calls from the call log the feature feature will allow users to easily switch between voice calls and video calls.

ALSO READ: How to check your credit score for free on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe? A detailed guide