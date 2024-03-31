Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google halts political Ads in South Korea ahead of elections

Google has recently announced the suspension of all political advertisements across its services in South Korea. The move has been taken to prepare the upcoming general election which has been scheduled for next month, as per industry sources.

Uniform Ban on Political Ads

Sources have revealed that Google recently issued a notice stating its decision to disallow political ads during South Korea's election period. This ban will be implemented consistently across various Google platforms, including Google Search, YouTube and the Google Play Store.

What is the objective behind the decision?

The move has aimed to mitigate the risk of voters who have been exposed to potentially misleading or biased content in political advertisements, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

Efforts to provide credible information?

To assist users during the election period, Google intends to offer links on its homepage directing them to reliable sources of information related to the voting methods and voter registration processes.

Enhancing access to election-related information

Google has planned to introduce election-related information panels in YouTube search results related to the election. These panels will connect the users with credible sources to access additional information about the electoral process.

Upcoming elections details

South Korea is set to schedule holding parliamentary elections on April 10, with early voting which is set to take place on April 5-6.

Google aims at contributing a transparent and informed democratic process, by providing access to reliable information and limiting the dissemination of potentially misleading content. The tech giant's decision to suspend political ads highlights its commitment to promoting integrity.

Last week, in March, European antitrust regulators set to investigate tech giants including Apple, Meta and Google platforms for potential breaches of the EU’s new Digital Markets Act. If proven guilty of a breach, the companies will be fined as much as 10 per cent of their global annual turnover.

