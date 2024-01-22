Elon Musk fixes sensitive media bug from X | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk fixes sensitive media bug from X

Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter) has said that it has fixed a bug which has been causing incorrect labels on the platform to numerous posts as ‘Sensitive Media’. As per the company, the vulnerability in its system has been flagged by several genuine accounts.

The company posted: “A bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media. We’ve fixed the underlying issue and are now working to remove labels from impacted posts, it added.

Musk also further said that an "X spam/scam bot accidentally flagged many legitimate accounts" which was being fixed by the company.

A follower reacted, saying that Musk can also fix the problem with the porn bots.

“Porn accounts should be flagged and there should be some kind of system where as a user, you can have in your settings to allow/not allow these flagged accounts to follow, repost or comment on a post,” the follower posted.

Another user commented: “Community Notes has also been hijacked. Fix that as well”.

Last October, the world’s richest man said that to tackle bots, new X users will need to pay $1 per year to post on the platform, although they can read other posts for free.

About the upcoming programme for New Zealand and the Philippines

The company has reportedly rolled out the test of this new programme in New Zealand and the Philippines before it launched it globally. The micro-blogging platfrom will need the new users in both countries to pay USD 1 (around Rs 83, by the time of writing) to create accounts.

Musk posted: “Read for free, but $1/year to write. It's the only way to fight bots without blocking real users. This won't stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform.”

