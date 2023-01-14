Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Apple's Major Shift: Touch Screens Coming to Macs

In a major shift, Apple is said to be working on adding touch screens to its Mac computers. This move would bring the company's desktop and laptop offerings in line with its mobile devices, which have had touch screens for years. The touch-screen Macs are expected to be announced in the coming months and will be available in the market by the end of 2023.

Sources close to the company say that the touch-screen Macs will feature a similar design to the current MacBook Pro models, but with a larger touchscreen that covers the entire top half of the device. The touch screen will be similar to the iPad Pro's Liquid Retina display, which offers a high resolution, wide colour gamut, and True Tone technology for accurate colours.

The touch screen will allow users to interact with their Macs in new ways, such as by using touch gestures to navigate the operating system and apps. Users will also be able to use the touch screen to draw and write with the Apple Pencil. The touch screen will also allow users to interact with the Mac in ways that were previously only possible with a mouse and keyboard, such as by using multi-touch gestures to navigate between apps and by using touch to select and edit text.

The touch-screen Macs will also feature the latest Apple processors, which will offer faster performance and better battery life than the current models. They will also feature the latest version of macOS, which will be optimized for touch-screen interactions.

The move to add touch screens to Macs is a significant shift for Apple, which has long resisted adding touch screens to its desktop and laptop computers. However, the company has realized that touch screens are becoming increasingly popular and important for users, and it wants to make sure that its Macs are able to keep up with the latest trends.

The introduction of touchscreen Macs will also help Apple to strengthen its position in the market as it will appeal to a wide range of users, including artists, designers, and the education segment. Touchscreen Macs will also provide a more natural and intuitive way of interacting with the computer, which will make it more accessible to users of all ages and abilities.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the release date for the touch-screen Macs?

A: The touch-screen Macs are expected to be announced in the coming months and will be available in the market by the end of 2023.

Q2:Will the touch screen feature affect the performance of the Mac?

The touch screen feature will not negatively affect the performance of the Mac. In fact, the new touch screen Macs will have improved performance and longer battery life.

