Monday, January 15, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple decides to merge Siri quality control teams in Texas | Know-why?

Apple decides to merge Siri quality control teams in Texas | Know-why?

Apple is in the process of merging its Siri quality control team, comprising 121 employees in San Diego, with the team located in Austin, Texas. This move is anticipated to necessitate job relocations for some staff, with potential job cuts for those who choose not to move.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2024 15:56 IST
apple, austin, texas, siri
Image Source : APPLE Apple decides to merge Siri quality control teams in Texas

Apple is reportedly planning to merge its Siri quality control team, which will consist of 121 employees in San Diego, with the team based in Austin (Texas). The decision is expected to result in job relocations for some of its employees, by having potential job cuts for those who are unwilling to move.

Relocation and job transition offers:

Employees who are willing to relocate may face potential job termination by April 26 (2024). As per the Bloomberg report, Apple is providing a relocation incentive with a USD 7,000 (around Rs 5,80,000) stipend for those who are willing to move to Austin. 

Alternatively, the company has been encouraging affected employees to apply for other positions within the tech giant.

Employee Concerns:

While Apple has assured that the Siri quality control team members can continue their roles in Austin, some employees do express their doubts about qualifying for the other roles within the company in Austin. 

Many reportedly do not plan to relocate, which has further raised concerns about their job security.

Apple's approach to workforce changes:

Unlike other major tech companies like Meta, Google and Microsoft, Apple Inc., has avoided large-scale employee layoffs in the past two years. The consolidation of the Siri quality control teams looks like a part of a strategic workforce adjustment for the company.

Compensation and severance packages:

For those opting to relocate, Apple is planning to offer a USD 7,000 stipend, while those who are unwilling to move will receive 4 weeks of severance pay and an additional week's worth for each year worked. 

Related Stories
Why are Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 unavailable in the US retail stores?

Why are Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 unavailable in the US retail stores?

Here are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Here are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Here is how you can buy an iPhone 15 below Rs 70,000 | Limited period offer you must not miss

Here is how you can buy an iPhone 15 below Rs 70,000 | Limited period offer you must not miss

Most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2024

Most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2024

CES 2024: Apple Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2 | Details

CES 2024: Apple Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2 | Details

Apple's 'Made in India' iPhones contribute to Rs 65,000 crore in exports in 2023

Apple's 'Made in India' iPhones contribute to Rs 65,000 crore in exports in 2023

Furthermore, six months of health insurance coverage will be provided for those affected by the consolidation.

Team Responsibilities:

The San Diego team is currently handling Siri recordings in various languages, including English, Spanish, Hebrew and Arabic. This move comes as Apple continues to focus on AI development, by releasing frameworks and libraries supporting such initiatives and optimizing large language models for use on iPhones.

ALSO READ: These 46 tech companies layoff 7,500 employees in first 2 week of 2024

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News