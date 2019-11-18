Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11 beta in India: Here’s how to update

Image Source : EN.MIUI.COM MIUI 11 brings tons of new features along with a new UI design.

Xiaomi rolled out a timeline for the MIUI 11 update at the launch event of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series. The company listed the Redmi Note 8 Pro in the very last phase, which might have disappointed the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers. While the phone is scheduled to get the update next month, the company has rolled out a beta version of the same in countries like India, China and Indonesia.

This is not a complete beta build but something Xiaomi likes to call “Stable Beta” build. This means that the update is ready to be pushed but they are holding it for any last-minute bug fixes. So, it is completely okay to install such a version on your phone without worrying about the bugs or problems.

The stable beta update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with the build number 11.0.1.0. Alongside the MIUI version upgrade, the update also brings the October Android security patch for advanced security. The update weighs in at around 587MB. However, MIUI 11 for Redmi Note 8 Pro is still based on Android 9 instead of Android 10.

It brings all the new MIUI 11 features announced at the launch event. The list of features includes improved gestures, Mi Share, documents preview, new UI design elements and system sounds and much more. The stable version of MIUI 11 is expected to arrive in December.

In order to get the stable beta update, head over to the official MIUI website.

