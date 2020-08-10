WhatsApp to soon let you sync chat history to multiple devices: Know what is it

Image Source : PIXABAY New WhatsApp features

WhatsApp has been home to a number of features, making it easier and helpful for users to use the go-to app. The Facebook-owned messaging app is rumoured to introduce an ability for people to use it via multiple devices. As an extension to the highly-rumoured feature, the platform could also let users sync their chats to other devices. Read on to know more about it.

New WhatsApp syncing ability

WhatsApp is expected to soon get the ability to sync all the messages to other devices that are probably being used to log in to the app. This will allow users to easily keep a copy of their WhatsApp data on other linked devices as well.

For this, WhatsApp will require you to stay connected to a Wi-Fi network since the data transfer can be huge in number. The chat history is also expected to be encrypted. While the feature was initially tested via WhatsApp Web to sync the messaged and log in, it is expected that users will be able to do the same via a smartphone via which the app has been accessed.

As for the 'Linked devices' feature, WhatsApp might soon allow users to access the app via multiple devices (up to four). The feature would need a new UI for the app, which is under progress for both Android and iOS. Additionally, it is suggested that WhatsApp's Linked devices feature will notify others if a particular device has been removed/added to the list as the encryption keys will change for the same.

However, there is no word on when exactly the feature will be available for use. We will let you know once this happens. Hence, stay tuned.

