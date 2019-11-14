Hotstar may soon bring Disney Plus to India

Image Source : (DISNEYPLUS.COM) Hotstar and Walt Disney to soon bring Disney Plus to India.

Walt Disney has launched its premium media streaming service, Disney Plus. The company officially rolled out the service in the United States at USD 6.99 per month. With the help of Hotstar, the company is aiming to bring it to India as well.

Hotstar India has made the announcement via Twitter. The company has not made a proper announcement, but tweeted: “Hi, We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you!” -- in reply to consumers tweeting about the same.

Hi! We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you! — Hotstar (@hotstar_helps) November 13, 2019

Since it has not been made official yet, the company has not shed any light on the pricing. Currently, Hotstar subscription costs Rs 999 annually. Users can also get the monthly plan, which starts at Rs 299.

Disney+ will compete with other media streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The service will bring a portfolio of 500 movies and more than 7,000 episodes of TV shows. It will also bring exclusive content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

According to a report by BGR, the Disney Plus premium service will cost around Rs 590 per month in India. However, there is no news on when it will arrive in the country. As of now, it is available in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. The company will also bring the service to the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain soon.