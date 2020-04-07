Super Pink Moon 2020: How to watch online, click decent pictures using your Android, iOS device

How to watch Super Pink Moon 2020 online

Super Pink Moon 2020 is all ready to appear today and this year, we will get to witness the brightest and biggest full moon, since it will be the closest to earth. The Supermoon will rise in the evening on April 7 in North America and will set in the morning on April 8. In India will be visible at 8:05 am on April 8, Wednesday. As there are chances people can miss the moonrise (due to the timing), here's how you can watch it online so that you have something beautiful to gaze at, that too, during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Super Pink Moon 2020: How to watch online

You can view the Super Pink Moon today via the YouTube channel 'Slooh.' The channel will live-stream the moonrise at 7:30 pm EDT (5:00 am IST on April 8). Other time zones include 4:30 pm PDT and 23:30 UTC. Here's a link for the same:

Super Pink Moon 2020: What is it?

A supermoon is a full moon that appears closest to the earth during its elliptical movement. Since the moon is the closest to the earth (356,907km), it will appear quite large and bright. To clear the mist, the Super Pink Moon isn't pink in colour. It was called so by the Native Americans as it determines the blooming of early spring flowers such as the pink ground phlox, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

It is also known by other names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, the Paschal moon, and the Fish Moon. Additionally, all full moons need not be supermoons and can be fully lit and viewed even from the farthest distance from the earth.

Super Pink Moon 2020: How to take pictures via Android, iOS devices

Since the Super Pink Moon 2020 will be the biggest and the brightest, it's worth capturing on our smartphones. Here's how you can do so with ease through your Android or iOS smartphone:

Try going to a spot from where the supermoon is aptly visible and a picturesque view appears

Adjust the exposure on your smartphone so that the picture doesn't turn out too lit and details are captured

Using a tripod is always advisable to maintain the stability

Go for the highest resolution on your smartphone to capture details

Do not zoom too much as the picture can appear grainy

Enable HDR on your smartphone to take well-lit images

Avoid using the LED flash of your smartphone

Take multiple images to select from the best ones

Use editing apps such as Snapseed, PicsArt, Photoshop, Lightroom, or any other to edit the images for further enhancements

