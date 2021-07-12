Sony restocks PlayStation 5: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony PlayStation 5 to be available for pre-order starting July 12.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been one of the major leaps forward in terms of console gaming. While the demand for the new console has been overwhelming, Sony is having a hard time delivering the new PS5s to the consumers. This has been majorly due to the silicon shortage going around the world. Now that the console has been restocked, here’s how you can finally buy a PS5 in India.

Starting today, July 12 at 12 PM IST, both the variants of the PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders here in India. While the PlayStation 5 Blu-ray version will be available for a price of Rs. 49,990, the PS5 Digital Edition will be up for grabs at Rs. 39,990.

The new Sony console will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, as well as Vijay Sales.

While it is exciting news for all the console gamers out there, it is also a concern for many. Unfortunately, Sony has not been able to fulfil all the orders that are being placed here in India. The restock that is being made available from July 12 is the fifth restock for the Blu-ray version and the third one for the Digital Edition.

Every single time the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition has gone on sale, retailers have struggled to keep up with the number of orders being received. At times the retailers have even cancelled the pre-orders due to their own technical problems.

While the lockdown situation has eased and deliveries are now taking place properly, retailers are still facing challenges in delivering the console on the promised date. Sony’s own online retail store, ShopAtSC, says “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 21st July, 2021 and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.”