Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to feature Exynos 992 chipset: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on an improved Exynos 992 chipset for Galaxy Note 20 series flagship smartphones. The upcoming Exynos 992 chipset is expected to have more power-efficient design and could come with improved processing performance compared to the current Exynos 990 SoC. The performance is also speculated to be 1-3 per cent higher than the Snapdragon 865, reports GizmoChina.

Meanwhile, owing to to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SD865+ SoC has been delayed, and it won't be available in time for the Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy S20-series phones sold outside of South Korea, the US and China are powered by the Exynos 990 and they faced user backlash when they were found to have increased power consumption compared to the Snapdragon versions.

Samsung may launch three Galaxy Note models this year — Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The smartphones may have 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The top-end model in the lineup is expected come with 5,000mAh battery.

