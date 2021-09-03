Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 50MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi has launched yet another budget smartphone in India under its Redmi brand, the Redmi 10 Prime. The smartphone goes head to head against the likes of Realme Narzo 30, Samsung Galaxy M21 and more. The key highlights of the Redmi 10 Prime include the massive 6,000mAh battery, a refreshing new design and the quad-camera setup among others.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display also supports 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 6GB of RAM paired with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi 10 Prime features a quad-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Alongside the new smartphone, the company has also launched new truly wireless earphones. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offer a dual driver setup with a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver, both of which provide enhanced bass and the perfect midrange sound. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro features the Qualcomm QCC3040 Chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. The dual-driver setup comes paired with the Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio codec for a high output music experience with minimal distortion.

The TWS supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology for high-definition wireless audio, faster pairing, and stable connectivity along with wider compatibility. It has a low latency mode which brings the wireless latency to 86ms, reducing audio lag while gaming or streaming. For MIUI users, an automatic pop-up on the phone notifies them when the earbuds are out of the case and helps in quick pairing and connection. It also shows the battery levels of each bud and the case for a quick glance.

Redmi claims that the Earbuds 3 Pro can offers up to 7 hours of use on a single charge and gets up to 30 hours of total playback time. With a massive 600mAh battery, the case supports Type-C fast charging and can quickly charge the case in around 3 hours and earbuds in about 1.5 hours.

Price and Availability

Redmi 10 Prime will be available in two variants. While the 4GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs. 12,499, the 6GB + 128GB variant will set you back Rs. 14,499. The smartphone will be available across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores starting September 7, 2021. HDFC credit card members can avail additional discounts of up to Rs. 750.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs. 2,999 from 9th September 2021, starting 12 noon, across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores.