Poco M3 with 6,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC launched: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : POCO Poco M3

Poco has finally made its new budget smartphone in the Poco M series -- the Poco M3 -- official. The smartphone comes with a different design as compared to the previous Poco phones and features an anti-fingerprint back panel. Read on to know more about the new Poco smartphone.

Poco M3 Features, Specs

The Poco M3 is a budget smartphone with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Dot Drop display. The screen comes with TÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light certification and Sunlight mode for better sunlight visibility. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras housed in a big black rectangular block in the top portion. There is a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8MP. The phone comes with various camera features such as Document mode, Night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, Portrait mode, Movie frame, Portrait mode background blur adjustment, Panorama. Raw mode, and AI Beautify.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs MIUI 12 for Poco based on Android 10. Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, USB Type-C, dual stereo speakers, and three colour options, namely, Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

Poco M3 Price, Availability

The Poco M3 has been launched globally and comes with a price tag of $149 (around Rs. 11,000) for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and $169 (around Rs. 12,500) for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be available in select markets, starting November 27.

However, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

