PUBG Labs adds Motor Glider to allow players to fly: Here's how it works

Image Source : PUBG.COM PUBG to soon get moto gliders.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG for PC will soon allow users to fly in the air. The players will be able to do this using the new motor gliders that the game will introduce in the upcoming updates. It will be the first player-controlled aircraft in the game. The Motor Glider will first be available for test flights this weekend via the PUBG Labs server.

Motor Glider will allow only two players to sit at a time. It can transport the players in the air and get them to the far side of the circle in no time. In order to imitate real-life scenarios, Motor Glider requires a speed of up to 70km/h to take off. Once the aircraft is in taxi mode, the player can just use sticky throttle to lock a forward acceleration.

Just like any other vehicle, while travelling the passengers can rain shots and Molotovs at enemies. Only the engine can be destroyed with wings taking less damage compared to the body. However, the tires can’t be damaged allowing the users to keep moving even after the engine is disabled by gliding and landing.

PUBG will be testing out the new feature via their PUBG Labs. In order to join the test flight, you must download PUBG Labs for PC. The players can participate for the test flight today, December 20 at 12:30 PM IST until Dec 23 12:30 PM IST.

As for the controls, the players can adjust throttle by holding Left Shift and Left Ctrl keys. In order to engage hand break, users can hit Spacebar. To control the pitch and the roll of the aircraft use W/S and A/D keys respectively.