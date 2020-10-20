TikTok ban in Pakistan lifted 10 days after coming into play: Know why

Image Source : PIXABAY TikTok ban lifted in Pakistan

Pakistan recently banned the popular short video-sharing app TikTok due to its "immoral and indecent" content. However, now, Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has lifted the ban on the app almost 10 days after the ban was placed. Read on to know more about it.

TikTok ban in Pakistan revoked

It is suggested that the decision to reverse the ban comes after TikTok promised PTA that the videos on the short video-sharing platform will be moderated and adhere to the country norms and laws.

PTA released an official statement on the same via a press release. As per a tweet by PTA, TikTok assured PTA that the content will be in check “in accordance with societal norms and the laws of Pakistan and has also ensured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content are blocked from the platform."

Press Release: PTA has restored TikTok services with certain conditions. pic.twitter.com/Zt7bjAmdN4 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 19, 2020

In a statement to The Verge, a TikTok spokesperson said, "We’re pleased to see that the TikTok app has been restored in Pakistan and that we will be able to continue enabling Pakistani voices and creativity in a safe environment."

For those who don't know, PTA was after TikTok to remove and stop of the spread of "vulgar, indecent/immoral' content and when TikTok failed to adhere to it, it was banned in the country. TikTok was supposed to restrict content from 40 accounts, out of which only two were moderated in the past. Since the ban has now been lifted, we expect stricter moderation on TikTok's part.

The app hasn't been living the good times. It remains banned in India and its future in the US is undetermined. To recall, back in June, TikTok was banned in India along with 58 Chinese apps for intruding the privacy and security of users in the country. Following this, 49 and 118 more Chinese apps (including names such as PUBG Mobile, CamScanner, Beauty Plus, Weibo, Baidu, and more) have also been in India.

Pakistan is also on an app-banning spree. It has recently banned apps such as Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr, and SayHi on the same grounds as TikTok.

