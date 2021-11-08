OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition to launch in India soon: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition in India.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone in India. In order to bring up the hype around the upcoming smartphone, the company has already published a teaser page about the same on their website as well as on Amazon India's website. It looks like the smartphone is going to be the same OnePlus Nord 2 which was launched earlier this year with some cosmetic changes.

Besides teasing the smartphone, the company has already revealed the price of the device. According to the posters, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will cost users Rs. 37,999. Notably, this is roughly Rs. 10,000 more than the base variant of the regular OnePlus Nord 2. The reason behind this could be that the special edition smartphone will only come in the top-of-the-line 12GB+256GB variant.

The OnePlus teaser page reads, "A fun, gamified smartphone experience featuring the timeless arcade legend Pac-Man.” While the company has not revealed much about the phone yet, we can say that the phone will have a different back design and will also feature some software changes like a new exclusive theme.

According to a recent leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition might also be different in terms of power as it might come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Latest Technology News