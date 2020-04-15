OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India price teased right after global launch: Here's what you need to know

OnePlus 8 series will soon go on sale in India as the company already starts teasing the price.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the global market. The company has not disclosed the Indian pricing of smartphones yet. While the US price is out, the fans are expected the price to be somewhere close to the converted value. However, a recent tweet made by the company suggests otherwise.

OnePlus 8 has been launched at a starting price of $699 whereas the Pro variant costs $899. When converted, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro should cost around Rs. 53,500 and Rs. 68,795 respectively. As India is a price-sensitive market, the company will have a hard time selling a high number of devices at that price.

According to a recent tweet made by the company's official twitter handle suggests that the Indian pricing could be lower than that. This means that the starting prices of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could go below Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 respectively.

In order to achieve that aggressive price, the comapny might skip on the 5G modem found on the new smartphones. If not, the company will take advantage of the country's "Make in India" initiative and assemble the phones right here in India.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro set to go on sale in the US on April 29. As for the UK and European markets, people can start buying these devices starting April 21. However, the company has not yet announced the pricing and availability details for the Indian market. As the lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3, the company might bring the phone to India within the first two weeks of May.

