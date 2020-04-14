OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro officially make their entry: Price, features and more

OnePlus 8 series

After a lot of waiting and making headlines in the rumour mill, OnePlus has officially introduced its flagship OnePlus 8 series for us via an online event. The Chinese company introduced the first OnePlus smartphone for 2020 via a digital-only event due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis globally. The new OnePlus 8 series consists of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, successors to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro come with support for 5G and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones and OnePlus 8 series cases alongside. Read on to know all about the new OnePlus products.

OnePlus 8 Pro Features, Specifications, Price

The OnePlus 8 Pro brings forward the company's legacy of launching its smartphones with intriguing features. This year too, the new OnePlus smartphone has a couple of highlights for us such as the display, the cameras, and a lot more. Firstly, the smartphone comes with 5G network support and is thus the second OnePlus 5G smartphone.

Secondly, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a refresh rate of 120Hz for a much smoother usage. The company calls its display the Fluid display, owing to the curved edges. The QHD+ AMOLED HDR 10/HDR 10+ screen is rated at 6.78-inch with a punch-hole in the top left corner, as suggested via the rumours.

OnePlus 8 Pro

On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup at the back (a 48MP main camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, a telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom, and a Colour Filter camera). Upfront, there is a 16MP camera, much like the OnePlus 7 series. It comes with support for camera features such as OIS, EIS, dynamic video with 3 HDR technology, and more.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes equipped with up to 256GB of internal storage with support for UFS 3.0. It is backed by a 4,510mAh with support for 3OW Warp Charge fast charging, Warp Charge 30 wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support. It runs Android 10 based on OxygenOS.

Another highlight is the IP68 water and dust resistance, which is a first for the company. There is support for Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, Haptic Vibration 2.0, and Wi-Fi 6. It sports a curved glass back that is matte-frosted for a silky touch. The smartphone comes in colour options, namely, Onyx Black, Glacier Green and Ultramarine Blue.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a price tag of $899 (around Rs. 68,900) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option and $999 (around Rs. 75,900) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant.

OnePlus 8 Features, Specifications, Price

The OnePlus 8 is the younger sibling to the OnePlus 8 Pro and also comes with 5G support. The OnePlus 8 features a smaller 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10/HDR 10+ Fluid display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Much like the OnePlus 8, it comes with a punch-hole placed in the top left corner.

In the camera front, there is a triple-camera module at the back rated at 48MP main snapper, a 16MP Ultra Wide lens, and. It supports 4K videos. There is a 16MP front camera, also seen in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8

The smartphone is powered by the same Snapdragon 865 mobile platform as the OnePlus 8 Pro. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It gets its fuel from a smaller 4,300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech. It runs Android 10 with OxygenOS. Much like the OnePlus 8 Pro, it also gets Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, Haptic Vibration 2.0, and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, it comes in Onyx Black, Glacier Green, and Interstellar Glow colour options.

The OnePlus 8 comes with a price of $699 (around Rs. 53,100) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant and $799 (around Rs. 60,700) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In addition to this, OnePlus has unveiled its new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones with 20-hour battery life, 10-minute charge, 10 hours of playback, IP55 rating, and has four colour options, namely, Black, Blue, Oat, and Mint. It comes with a price of $49.95 (around Rs. 3,800).

