Motorola Moto G 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India: Price, features, specs

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola has finally launched the Moto G 5G smartphone in India. The Moto G 5G is an affordable 5G phone and competes with the likes of the OnePlus Nord. To recall, it was previously launched in Europe earlier this month. Read on to know more about the new Motorola smartphones.

Moto G 5G Features, Specs

The Moto 6 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display with a punch-hole in the middle and HDR 10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a memory card.

On the camera front, the phone gets triple rear cameras rated at 48MP (main), 8MP (wide-angle lens), and 2MP (macro lens). The front camera stands at 16MP. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging and runs Android 10 with near-stock Android experience. Additionally, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating for dust protection, and comes in two colours, namely, Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Moto G 5G Price, Availability

The Motorola Moto G 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 and will be available to buy via the online portal Flipkart, starting December 7 at 12 pm. It will come at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 if you use HDFC Bank cards.

