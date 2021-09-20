Molife Sense 320 budget smartwatch launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : MOLIFE Molife Sense 320 budget smartwatch launched in India.

Molife has recently announced the launch of a new smartwatch, the Molife Sense 320. The smartwatch has been launched in two editions. The basic one with the blackstrap would cost you Rs 2,799 whereas the new limited edition with premium quality strap comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999. The aforementioned prices are a part of the company's introductory offer and the smartwatch will be available for purchase via the company's own website as well as the e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart. After the introductory offer, the smartwatch will be available for a starting price of Rs. 3,499.

The Molife Sense 320 comes with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring sensors, which will allow users to get a glance at their health. The Sense 320 offers key health system metrics like True Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Tracker, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.

Besides the health features, the smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch IPS display. With that display, the watch gets Bluetooth-enabled push notifications for calls and SMS messages, News updates and more. One can even enable app notifications for WhatsApp, Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, Line, and other similar platforms.

The Sense 320 comes in a zinc alloy metal case attached to a silicone strap. It weighs in at around 54 grams and it will be available in twin-colour options like Black&Black, Gunmetal Grey& Black, and the Limited-edition version with a red strap.

The watch is IP68 certified, which means it can handle water and dust to an extent. It offers 16 Sports Mode, including outdoor running, cycling, skipping, dancing, yoga and sit-ups.

Molife Sense 320 sports a 200mAh battery that supports a battery backup of 7 days and a standby time of approx 15 days.