Image Source : XIAOMI MIUI 13 might launch on June 25 with availability limited to newer phones.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi’s next Android-based system UI for its smartphones-- MIUI 13-- is expected to arrive in June this year. There have been several rumours regarding the Xiaomi’s next Android-based software skin is already beginning to surface on the web. The most recent rumour suggests that Xiaomi could launch MIUI 13 on June 25. Xiaomi is currently working on releasing the MIUI 12.5 update to some of its phones.

As per the report, the new MIUI 13 will not be available for the older phones that were launched before 2019 even if they are flagship phones, the update could come only to phones that have launched in 2019 and later. This suggests that older phones including devices like the Xiaomi Mi 9 series, the Mi MIX 3, the Redmi 8 and the Redmi Note 8 series may never see a new skin beyond MIUI 12.5.

The Xiaomi's new update is expected to bring new features and a new visual design as is seen with nearly every MIUI update. However, the software could still be based on Android 11, as Android 12 isn’t likely to launch before August this year.

As far as the feature that may come with MIUI 13 are concerned, it may bring a newly designed interface on Xiaomi devices. MIUI 13 may also come with new animations, themes and wallpapers. New security and privacy improvements could also be a part of the software.