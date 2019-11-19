Windows 10 November 2019 update is finally out: How to download, what's new

Image Source : WINDOWS IT PRO / TWITTER Microsoft Windows 10 finally gets the November 2019 update for the masses.

Microsoft has recently started rolling out the November 2019 update for its Windows 10 operating system. Until now, the update has been available only to the people who wanted it, which means the users had the optional "download & install" link in the Windows Update tab. Now, the company is widening its rollout by bringing the update to its Update Assistant tool as well as the Media Creation Tool.

As far as the version number is concerned, the Windows 10 November 2019 update comes with the version number 1909. The update is available only to the users who are already on Windows 10 version 1903. The company had rolled out most of the November 2019 features in the 1903 update itself. However, the 1909 version here acts as an enablement package that flips the switch in order to bring those features to life. This also means that the update will weigh less than an average feature or cumulative update.

How to download and install the update?

In order to get the latest update on your Windows PC, first, make sure that you are on the version 1903. Now, you can head over to the Windows Update section to see if the update is available for you. However, if you fail to find an update there, you can download the Update Assistant tool or the Media Creation Tool from Microsoft’s website. The tool will guide you on how you can get the latest update on your PC.

Once you have successfully installed the update, the build number will switch to 18363.