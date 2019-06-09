LetsTrack Premium Review: A complete GPS tracker that ensures car safety

In a time where everyone is connected digitally around the world using smartphones and the internet, connectivity in vehicles too has started taking shape. Vehicles have become an essential commodity and ensuring your car safety has become a matter of concern in today's time. LetsTrack Premium is that essential device that helps track your vehicle via GPS connectivity backed with loads of functions and features. So, let's find out how it fares in the real world.

List of things inside the package

LetsTrack Premium GPS tracker unit

LetsTrack Leaflets and its services

Wires for connectivity

SOS button

LetsTrack Premium

LetsTrack Premium Review: How to get it installed

In order to get the product installed, LetsTrack sends over an engineer to install the device. In cars, the device gets installed under the steering wheel near the fuse box that cannot be spotted by someone stealing the car. It comes with a small SOS button that can be placed as per convenience. The installation does not include any fiddling with the company fitted wires, which means the user can take it out, if not needed. The complete installation takes almost 45 minutes max.

LetsTrack Premium Review: Features

The LetsTrack Premium can easily get connected with your smartphone using the official app that is available on both Android and iOS.

Live Tracking: On opening the app, one can easily tap into the vehicle status that is showcased in map view, which shows the current location of the vehicle, irrespective of it moving or actually being parked. The page basically comes with three sections that include the top bar, the sidebar, and the bottom bar, each with a different way of monitoring the car performance.

The top shows the real-time current speed of the car, including the A/C status and ignition status. The dual arrow in the bottom right corner comes with other important functions that are explained as follows.

LetsTrack Premium

Explore nearby: The topmost option lets one view nearby things like ATMs, petrol pump, service centre etc. and more.

Navigate to the car: In case you have forgotten the spot where you last parked the car, this feature will help you find your car showing the path. Note that this feature comes handy only when there is strong GPS connectivity.

Trip Keeping: This is the fourth icon in the sidebar that helps you navigate through the trip and keep a check on the distance crossed.

Engine Immobilizer: The fifth option from the top is the engine immobilizer that can kill the engine just with a tip of a finger using the app that will leave the person stealing the car confused and frustrated.

LetsTrack Premium

Anti-Theft Mode and Stoppage Alerts: This is the second last option that activates the robbery alarm on your vehicle if someone tries to unlock or start the car.

Driver Rating: This is the last option in the sidebar that shows the statistics about the behaviour of the driver, which determines if the car is being driven safely or not. Using this feature, one can keep a check on the rash or zig-zag driving, reckless braking, sudden accelerations, and top speed.

LetsTrack Premium

LetsTrack Premium Review: Verdict

The GPS location accuracy of the LetsTrack Premium is pretty good except for basements areas or places with a thick green cover. Overall, priced at Rs 8,999 the LetsTrack Premium is a great GPS location device that works effectively and efficiently well.

