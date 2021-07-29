Intel partners up with CBSE to announce AI For All initiative: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INTEL Intel partners up with CBSE to announce AI For All initiative.

Intel has collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education to announce the launch of the AI For All initiative. With this, the company aims to create a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) for everyone in India.

Based on Intel’s AI For Citizens program, AI For All is a 4-hour, self-paced learning program that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner. It is as applicable to a student, a stay-athome parent as it is to a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. The program aims to introduce AI to 1 million citizens in its first year.

How does it work?

Students who are interested in the AI For All self-learning online course can sign up for free on CBSE Academic website. The 4-hour open content resource is divided into two sections – AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours). The segment on AI Awareness provides an elementary understanding of AI, misconceptions around AI and its application potential. The AI Appreciation segment helps learners understand the key domains of AI, its impact across industries, and gets them started on building personal learning plans. At the end of each stage, participants will be given personalized digital badges that can be shared on social media.

To ensure inclusive access, the program is available in 11 vernacular languages for anyone with digital access. The content is also compatible with various talkback applications to make it accessible for visually impaired people.

Why should you do it?

The pandemic has accelerated India’s digital transformation and research suggests that emerging technologies like AI are crucial towards driving more resilience as well as economic growth.1 NITI Aayog's National Strategy for AI is built on the philosophy of 'AI For All' and focuses on leveraging AI for inclusive growth and developing population-scale AI solutions for societal needs. India’s National Education Policy 2020

also emphasizes preparing students for an AI driven economy.

As India strives to leverage AI for all and build a digital-ready foundation, it is essential to focus on demystifying AI for the wider population to help them understand how it can positively impact their lives.

“AI has the power to drive faster economic growth, address population-scale challenges and benefit the lives and livelihoods of people. The AI For All initiative based on Intel’s AI For Citizens program aims to make India AI-ready by building awareness and appreciation of AI among everyone. The program further strengthens Intel’s commitment to collaborating with the Government of India to reach the full potential of

AI and further the vision of a digitally-empowered India,” said, Shweta Khurana, Director - APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel.