Image Source : PIXABAY/MOHAMED_HASSAN Google's Fuchsia OS developers site goes live: Everything you should know

Google's Fuchsia OS has been under development for years and looks like the company wants to speed up the development of its new operating system as soon as possible. The company has quietly launched a dedicated website for developers and gives a few important details about the new OS.

Also, read: Redmi 7A with a splash-resistant body and Snapdragon 439 set to launch in India on July 4 via Flipkart

To begin with, Google says that Fuchsia OS is not Linux and is based on Zircon microkernel that also provides core drivers and Fuchsia's libc implementation. As per GSMArena, Google's new operating system is scalable and optimized for phones, tablets and PCs.

Google has kept it zipped about the Fuchsia OS, but earlier this year Hiroshi Lockheimer, the Android chief disclosed that Fuchsia is aimed at bringing uniformity amongst all devices.

Fuschia has made multiple appearances on the web ahead of the official or beta release. Last year Fuchsia Gerrit a source code management site for the OS noted that the OS was successfully booted on Honor Play that was powered by Kirin970 CPU.

The new platform is expected to enable developers to start preparing for Fuchsia to make the existing Android apps compatible with Fuchsia OS that will help Google to shift Android’s Play Store to Fuchsia’s app store, just in case it becomes the main OS.

Also, read: Amazfit BIP Lite with inbuilt heart rate sensor and 1.28-inch colour display launched in India