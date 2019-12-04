Delhi gets free WiFi, hotspots from December 16: How to use? Data limit, network speed, more

Delhi to get 11,000 free WiFi hotspots, Delhi Free WiFi Hotspots from December 16: Here's how you can use free 15GB data across Delhi

Delhi government has announced that it has finally installed over 11,000 WiFi hotspots across New Delhi, the National Capital of India. The government has also announced that the services will begin on Monday, December 16. Here's how you can connect to get free data and everything else you need to know.

As for the hotspot locations, the new WiFi hotspots can be found on various spots. The government has installed around 4,000 hotspots at bus stops and about 7,000 at various spots across the city. A single hotspot router will be able to serve free internet to around 200 users at a single time.

Each user will need to create their log-in credentials with the WiFi hotspot website. The website will automatically open as soon as you connect to one of the 11000 hotspots across the city. It will require basic credential details like your email address, name, phone number and a one time password. With creating an account, a user will be eligible for 15GB of high-speed data per month. The new WiFi hotspots promise to provide speeds of up to 200Mbps. These WiFi hotspots will work within a range of 50 meters.

As of now, not all the 11,000 hotspots are activated. The government will be inaugurating the service with the first batch of 100 hotspots on December 16. After the first batch is successful, they will install 500 hotspots every week and they aim to achieve the 11,000 hotspot number in the coming six months.