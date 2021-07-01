CoWIN: How to register for COVID-19 vaccination in Hindi

Follow us on Image Source : COWIN.GOV.IN How to register for COVID-19 vaccination in Hindi.

You can now register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccination in Hindi through CoWIN. A new feature on the CoWIN portal allows beneficiaries to register themselves for Covid vaccination in multiple regional languages including Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English.

The official handle of the Aarogya Setu app provided this information in a tweet, “So Cowin Portal http://Cowin.gov.in is now available in Hindi and 10 regional languages - Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarat, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English.”

Users can register and book slots for the coronavirus vaccine through the CoWIN website — cowin.gov.in. Here’s how you can register yourself for the Covid vaccination in Hindi via CoWIN.

Covid-19 Vaccination: How to register in Hindi via CoWIN

Visit the official portal of CoWin — cowin.gov.in. Click on 'Register / Sign In yourself'. Tap on English on the top-right corner and select Hindi or any other regional language. Now just go through the registration process in the language you just selected.

Meanwhile, CoWIN has also added a new feature that allows users to add their passport details on their COVID-19 vaccination certificate through the CoWIN website. Alongside that, the users can now also fix any errors found on their certificates.