Bluei launches Echo 3 neckband style earphones in India: Price, features and more

Bluei launches Echo 3 neckband style earphones in India.

Bluei has announced the launch of the Wireless Neckband ‘ECHO3’ earphones. The company claims that these are lightweight, shockproof and dust resistant. The design of the earphones also allows them to fold easily to be kept in the bag when not in use. Bluei ECHO 3 is a modern gadget that is popular among a wide audience. It combines features of a neckband for true HD sound with deep bass, a music transfer, and hands-free function via Bluetooth 5.0.

Bluei also offers voice-activated dialling feature in ECHO 3 sports headset. This innovative gadget is part of the Bluei product range and ECHO 3 is a wireless neck gadget that provides an HD sound experience with a full-range speaker on both sides of the neck and has flexible silicone housing for comfort. The headphones combine convenience with impressive battery life.

The company claims that users can enjoy music and make phone calls easily, even when walking, running, or doing a workout. With the help of Bluetooth 5.0, the earphones also provide a stable connection range of up to 10 meters. The neckband also comes with a 200 mAh rechargeable battery which gives 10 hrs playtime. ECHO 3 is a light-weight gadget and very comfortable to wear for longer time periods of usage, making the system perfect for work, play, and leisure time activities.

Commenting on the launch of the Bluei ECHO3, Sales Director says, “Bluei ECHO 3 is designed with immersive high definition sound quality to add music to one’s daily routine in a seamless manner, enhancing the user experience like none other. Its clear and pleasing sound will give users a soul-soothing music experience” said, Akhilesh Chopra, Sales Director at Bluei. “We at Bluei keep the improvements and transformations on a continuous process. We have bundled all the qualities which one looks for, at a very competitive price point. We are confident that the product will strike the right chord with Indian users. Be it travel, office, or play, it is engineered impeccably to give the finest possible user experience designed for all-purpose.”

The retail price of the product is set at Rs. 1849 and comes with 6 months warranty. It is available on both Flipkart and Amazon

