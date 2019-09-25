Apple's new 10.2-inch iPad starts shipping in US

Image Source : APPLE iPad 10.2-inches starts shipping in the US market

The recently launched entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display which became available for pre-order on September 10 is now all set to start shipping out in the USA on Wednesday.

"The new seventh-generation iPad starts shipping on Wednesday and will arrive in stores beginning later this week. Starting at just $329, the new iPad brings more screen area and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard as well as a new iPad experience with iPadOS," the company wrote in a blog on Tuesday.

The device starts shipping ahead of Apple’s earlier confirmed shipping date of September 30. Apple had recently announced the early release for iOS 13.1 which started rolling out for compatible devices on September 25.

Apple's new iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina Display and is powered by the A10 Fusion chipset. It ships with iPadOS that brings a redesigned Home Screen, updated Split View and the ability to switch between multiple apps.

The device also gets a Smart Connector that makes it compatible for using the Apple keyboard

The device weighs at just 483 grams for the Wi-Fi model, starts at 32GB of storage and can be expanded to 128GB for $100 more.

It comes with an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front-facing camera with all the standard iPad recording.

(With IANS input)