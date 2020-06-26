Amazon, Flipkart and more online stores to soon mark Chinese products sold

Image Source : PIXABAY Product labelling based on country of origin

The current India-China issue will now impact online stores in India. Popular online portals such as Amazon, Flipkart and more will soon start labelling Chinese products sold on the respective platforms in the country. Read on to know what this means and what could be its impact in India.

Amazon, Flipkart will label Chinese products sold online

As per a report by Economic Times, Amazon, Flipkart and various other online retailers will start showing the country of origin with all the products sold on the portals. For this, an online meeting, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, was held. The virtual meeting included people from Amazon, Reliance Retails, Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Snapdeal, and more.

For those who don't know, the Centre recently made it mandatory for sellers to mention the county of origin of all products that are being registered on government e-marketplace (GeM).

“In an offline setting, a consumer can pick up a product, see where it was made, and take an informed decision. Similar details should be displayed on e-commerce websites,” a senior government official told Economic Times.

Labels on a particular product on e-commerce sites will help people identify products based on their place of origin, especially the Chinese products and the Indian ones. If this is feature is included on the websites, this could possibly dip the sales of Chinese products due to the anti-China sentiments and can help increase profits for Indian products. The decision will also support PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign to become self-reliant.

While there is no word on when this will be executed, Amazon has suggested that it will take up to 5 months to include the feature for its website and apps. We will let you know once this happens. Hence, stay tuned.

