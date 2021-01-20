Amazfit GTS, Bip S, Bip S Lite available at discounted prices during Republic Day Sale: All you need to know

Amazfit Bip S Lite will also be a part of the Republic Day Sale.

Amazfit is offering exciting discounts on some of its bestseller products for the upcoming Republic Day sale. The Republic Day Sale that started on 19th January, will go on till 24th January 2021, and is available on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra as well as Amazfit’s own website.

Amazfit is listing only some of its bestseller products on the sale. These products include the popular Bip Series, which includes Amazfit Bip U with SpO2 sensor, Bip S and Bip S Lite with 30+ days of battery life, comprehensive fitness tracking features like stress and sleep monitoring plus heart-rate monitoring and 5 ATM water resistance.

Additionally, Amazfit GTR 42mm and GTS with powerful battery life, AMOLED displays and versatile design will also be a part of the Republic Day sale.

The Amazfit Bip U that usually sells at Rs. 3,999 will be available for Rs. 3,499. Bip S and Bip S Lite smartwatches will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. Both Amazfit GTR 42 and GTS will be available for Rs. 7,999. This makes them Rs. 2,000 cheaper than their original price of Rs. 9,999.