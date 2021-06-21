Battlegrounds Mobile India reportedly sending data to China, CAIT demands ban

Follow us on Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA.COM Battlegrounds Mobile India reportedly sending data to China.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most awaited games of 2021. While it is yet to officially launch in the country, it has been made available via an Early Access program. As of now, the game has already received over 5 million downloads. One of the major reasons behind the shift from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India was the privacy concerns that the Indian government had. However, a recent report is suggesting that the company might face some legal issues yet again.

According to the privacy policy of the game, the user data is being stored in servers located in Singapore and India. It further mentions that it might transfer user data to other countries to operate the game service or to meet legal requirements.

While this was enough to help the game developers receive a green signal from the Indian government. Now, a recent report is suggesting that the data is being sent and received to servers in China, Hong Kong, US, and Moscow. This comes in as a surprise since the game developers promised to cut all ties with China in order to make a comeback in the Indian market.

According to a report shared by IGN India, the data was being sent and received by the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK to servers in several other regions, including China. The data was particularly being sent to China Mobile Communications servers in Beijing, the Tencent-run Proxima Beta in Hong Kong, as well as Microsoft Azure servers located in Mumbai, Moscow, and the US. When booting up the game, it also notifies a Tencent server in Beijing.

Reportedly, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) decided to bring this to the notice of everyone by writing a letter to Union IT and Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to demand a ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country.