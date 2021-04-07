World Health Day 2021: Best fitness trackers you can look for

On the eve of World Health Day, we tend to create self-awareness about our health. Nowadays, technology has advanced to a level where we can depend on it to help us work out or even look after our daily intakes. While one can always use certain health-oriented apps for this, it is always a battery option to invest in a fitness tracker or a smartwatch.

Here’s a list of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches available in India:

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Mi Band series is known to be one of the best smart band series under Rs. 3,000. The Mi Band 5 is the company’s latest addition fitness tracker and it offers a ton of features. It comes with a coloured touchscreen display, heart rate sensor, sleep tracking and much more.

Realme Watch

Realme recently launched their own smartwatch in India, the Realme Watch. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor, a touchscreen display, IP68 water resistance, blood-oxygen-level monitor and more. The smartwatch is available at a price of just Rs. 2,999.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm case options that both have a ceramic and sapphire crystal back finish and come in aluminium, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic materials. The smartwatch is available at a starting price of Rs. 40,990.

Apple has provided an always-on Retina display on the Apple Watch Series 6 that has a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The display is also touted to have a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Apple Watch users can now view their cardio fitness levels in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification if it falls within the low range. The Series 6 also has several other health features like ECG, Fall Detection and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two sizes -- 41mm and 45mm at a starting price of Rs 25,990. The Galaxy Watch 41mm comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. The 45mm version of the watch on the other hand is available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 water resistance, LTE support, and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking. Additionally, it runs Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5 and features a Super AMOLED display, gesture controls, and Bixby Voice assistant.