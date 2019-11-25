Realme X2 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs. 30,000 (November 2019)

Here are the best smartphones under Rs. 30,000 you can buy right now

The smartphone industry has become really exciting these days. In the age of Rs. 1,00,000 flagship mobiles, companies are still working hard to provide similar features at a more affordable price. Here's a list of top 5 smartphones under Rs. 30,000 you can buy right now in India.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme India has just launched its latest flagship Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India. The device comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and up to 12GB of RAM. It is also rated as India’s fastest charging flagship as it can fully charge in less than 35 minutes. Realme X2 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs. 29,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi recently launched their flagship K20 series in India. The Redmi K20 Pro offers a Snapdragon 855 processor, pop-up selfie camera, bezel-less AMOLED display, 48-megapixel triple camera setup and much more. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this comes in at a starting price of Rs. 25,999.

Asus 6z

While the above-mentioned flagships run on a custom Android skin, Asus 6z offers a near to stock Android experience. Apart from great software, the Asus 6z also brings a flip camera, Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh battery and more. The flagship smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 27,999.

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is targeting mainly towards people who love to take a lot of pictures and selfies. The smartphone sports a 32-megapixel dual-camera setup on the front and 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will cost you Rs. 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

In case you are looking for something from a tier-one brand, the Samsung Galaxy A70s should do the job. The device comes with the 64-megapixel triple camera setup, Super AMOLED display, an On-Screen fingerprint scanner and a ton of other exciting features. It is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 28,999.