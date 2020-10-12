Indian app Doosra helps you stay away from spam calls, messages: What is it, how to download?

Image Source : DOOSRA.COM Doosra iOS app

We often receive messages and calls claiming to provide us with loads of offers. However, such calls and messages end up becoming spammy and annoying. To help us stay away from spams, Hyderabad-based Ten20 Infomedia has come up with the Doosra app, which generates a virtual number for us so that we can have both personal and public numbers with us and easily avoid spams. Read on to know more about it.

Doosra app: What is it?

The Indian app Doosra will provide you with a 10-digit virtual phone number (without another SIM card) that can be shared with shopping places, stores, and more random places. This way, all the spam calls and messages with offers will be directed to the virtual number and your personal number will remain free from spams. You will be able to stay hidden when you choose to call back an unknown incoming number without revealing your phone number.

The app will block all calls by default and will transfer the calls to voicemail. You can choose the ones you don't want to block and listen to the voicemail messages as per your convenience. The app ensures that only the contacts and businesses you have tagged as Trusted will be able to communicate with you. Rest of the contacts and businesses will always be blocked

The app has call logs that will list down all the calls, even the blocked ones. From the call logs, you can choose to return the calls or ignore them fully. The SMSs will also be available in the Doosra app. Messages with OTPs or other information will be sent as push notifications. Additionally, you can pause the call filter feature based on time and location.

The Doosra app is available in two plans: the Rs. 499 plan for 6 months and the Rs. 699 plan for a year. Presently, you can avail a discount of 20% via Doosra.com if you wish to get hold of the service.

Doosra app: How to download?

The Doosra app is free to download via the Google Play Store and the App Store. All you need to do is:

Head to the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android or iOS device, respectively

Search for the 'Doosra' app in the search section

Once found, tap on it and press the Install option to get it on your smartphone

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage