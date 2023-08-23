Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Congress of creating water dispute for political gains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai addresses a public meeting

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai recently made the statement that the problem in the Cauvery water dispute started after the Congress came to power in Karnataka. He said that the Congress government in Karnataka has been creating problems for short-term political gains.

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-standing issue between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. The dispute is over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a major river in South India. The dispute has been going on for decades and has led to several rounds of litigation.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India ordered Karnataka to release 192 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu. However, the Karnataka government has been reluctant to comply with the order. This has led to tensions between the two states.

Annamalai's statement is a political one, but it is also based on some facts. The Congress government in Karnataka has been accused of releasing less water to Tamil Nadu than it is legally required to do. The government has also been accused of delaying the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

It is important to note that the Cauvery water dispute is a complex issue with many factors involved. It is not fair to blame the entire problem on the Congress government in Karnataka. However, it is also clear that the government has not done enough to resolve the dispute.

The hope is that the Supreme Court will be able to help the two states reach a mutually agreeable solution to the Cauvery water dispute. This would be in the best interests of all the stakeholders involved.

