Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. SC agrees to constitute bench to hear Tamil Nadu's plea on Cauvery River water-sharing dispute

SC agrees to constitute bench to hear Tamil Nadu's plea on Cauvery River water-sharing dispute

The states have been locked in a decades-long battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar Chennai Updated on: August 21, 2023 11:32 IST
Cauvery River water-sharing dispute
Image Source : UNSPLASH Supreme court of India building

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to constitute a bench to hear the Cauvery River water-sharing dispute. The order was passed on August 17, 2023, by a vacation bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

The dispute is between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. The states have been locked in a decades-long battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

More deatils are awaited....

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Top News

Related Chennai News

Latest News