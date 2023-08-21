SC agrees to constitute bench to hear Tamil Nadu's plea on Cauvery River water-sharing dispute

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Supreme court of India building

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to constitute a bench to hear the Cauvery River water-sharing dispute. The order was passed on August 17, 2023, by a vacation bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

The dispute is between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. The states have been locked in a decades-long battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

More deatils are awaited....