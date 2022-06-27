Wimbledon 2022: Here's all you need to know - Live streaming details, dates, venue, schedule, prize money
Here are all the details about the Wimbledon Championship 2022:
-
When is Wimbledon 2022 scheduled for?
Wimbledon 2022 will be held 27th June to 10th July. Women's final are scheduled for 9th July and Men's final for 10th July.
- Where will Wimbledon 2022 be played?
The tournament will be played at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK.
- Who are the key players participating in the championship?
Defending champion Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek are some key players.
- Who won the previous Wimbledon Championship?
Novak Djokovic - Men’s singles championship. Ashleigh Barty (retired) - Women’s singles champion.
- What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022?
The total prize money for this year's Wimbledon is £40,350,000 (Rs 387 crore approx). The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will receive a reward of £2 million.(Rs 19 crore Approx).
- Where will Wimbledon 2022 be broadcasted on TV in India?
Wimbledon 2022 can be watched on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2 (SD, HD) in India
- Where will Wimbledon 2022 be watched online in India?
Wimbledon 2022 will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.