US Open 2023, Day 2 Result: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jabeur advance; Venus Williams suffers early exit

Day 2 of the ongoing US Open saw fairly predictable outcomes take place as top seed Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray, and Ons Jabuer among others advanced into the second round of the competition with ease.

The top seed Alcaraz was up against world No. 75 Dominik Koepfer and was dictating terms to the German before the latter decided to retire and make way for the defending champion to reach round two. The Spaniard was looking comfortable and leading 6-2, 3-2 before Koepfer decided not to continue.

Attila Balazs of Hungary turned out to be no match for Russia's Daniil Medvedev as the latter routed the former 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 to storm into the second round. Meanwhile, Italy's young tennis sensation Jannik Sinner got the better of Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

For the 2012 US Open champion, Andy Murray the first round turned out to be slightly difficult despite winning in straight sets 6-2, 7-5, 6-3. The British player got tested a bit by France's Corentin Moutet but eventually qualified for the next round.

The other highlights from day two of the event in the men's circuit included victories to 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka, Germany's Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev of Russia and America's big serving sensation John Isner.

On the other hand, in the women's circuit third seed Jessica Pegula of USA won her fixture in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 against Camila Giorgi to make it to the second round. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, though stretched a bit, managed to keep her campaign alive and won 7-5, 7-6 against Colombia's Camila Osorio.

For USA's veteran tennis player Venus Williams, it turned out to be a heartbreaking affair as she crashed out of the tournament after losing 6-1, 6-1 to Greet Minnen of Belgium.

