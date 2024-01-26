Jannik Sinner pulls off major upset, beats Novak Djokovic to enter into Australian Open final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic's title defence at the Australian Open is over. Italy's 4th seeded Jannik Sinner has pulled off one of the biggest upsets in tennis history as he became the first ever man to beat the Serbian great in the semifinals or finals of the Australian Open. Djokovic had a 20-0 record in the semifinal and final of the first Grand Slam of the year but that streak was put to rest. Sinner outclassed Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8) and 6-3 in a mind-blowing match.

The win has denied Djokovic a 25th Major Grand Slam and 11th at the Melbourne Park. For the first time in his Grand Slam career, Djokovic has failed to even earn a break point in a completed match as he could never break the Italian. However, Sinner found a way to go past Djokovic's serve not once or twice but five times at Melbourne Park.

Coming into the match. Sinner had already beaten Djokovic in two of their last three meetings, which also included a Davis Cup final last year in November. However, this win is one for the ages. He outclassed the Serb in the first two sets easily before the third one went into the tie-breaker. Sinner had a match point in the tie-breaker but the 24-time Grand Slam champions managed to survive and clinched the third set. However, his joy was short-lived with Sinner breaking Djokovic's serve multiple times in the fourth set to clinch it 6-3 at the end.

"It was very, very tough. I felt like he wasn't feeling that great so I kept pushing. I just tried to be ready for the fourth set, which I started off really, really well. I learned a lot from that defeat at Wimbledon and it is all part of the process," Sinner said after beating Djokovic in Melbourne.

This is his first entry into a Grand Slam final. He will face one of Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev in the final. Medvedev is a former US Open champion, while Zverev is yet to win a Major Slam. This means that the Australian Open will have a new winner crowned in 2024.